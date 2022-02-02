Hey UGLY fundraiser with Devyn Rush
La PORTE — Former American Idol contestant Devyn Rush will present her latest Zoom Listening Room: Virtual Live Event to raise money for Hey U.G.L.Y., an organization supporting young people facing suicide from bullying and childhood trauma, on Friday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The event will feature the release of her new single.
To RSVP and donate, visit the event’s eventbrite page at eventbrite.com/e/zoom -listening-room-a-virtual -live-event-with-devyn-rush -hey-ugly-tickets -247532194457. This will be your ticket purchase, and you will receive a Zoom Link.
DNR seeking photos of historic sites
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, sponsored by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology, is underway. The subject of entry photos must be in Indiana, at least 50 years old, and something designed/built by people. It can be a building that’s been restored or one that needs work. The goal is to show the value of historic preservation.
Complete rules and guidelines, and the required entry form, can be found at on.IN.gov/preservation-month. The photos should be JPEG files (less than 10MB). Each photo and the required entry form should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov as attachments. Photographers can submit up to three photos, but only one per email. The contest deadline is Friday, April 1.
Fish fry at Westville Legion
WESTVILLE — American Legion Post 21 on U.S. 421 in Westville will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes hand-breaded pollock, chicken strips, french fries, baked potato, coleslaw, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults; $10 for veterans and seniors (60-plus); $5 for kids 12 and under; and free for preschoolers. Carry-outs available. Call 219-785-2923 to pre-order for carry-outs, otherwise first-come first-serve.
Polish Falcons host fish fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring beef Manhattan and meatloaf soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservation, with limited walk-ins. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757 after 2 p.m.
