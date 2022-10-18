La Porte Police accepting applications
La PORTE — The city of La Porte Police Department is looking for new officers to join the team, according to Chief Paul Brettin. “Our department continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “We are looking for more qualified and driven officers to join our team and help continue this momentum. This is an opportunity to take on a career where you can really make a difference.”
Brettin said benefits include competitive starting pay, lateral transfers with negotiable pay, shift differential, take-home car, no-cost WellPorte medical visits, up to 14 holidays payback, clothing allowance, fitness bonus and specialty pay. Applicants must be 21 to 40 years of age and provide a copy of their birth certificate. The application can be found at city oflaporte.com/departments/police. For more information, call 219-362-9446.
Mobile food distribution in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a Mobile Food Distributions from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at HealthLinc, 710 Franklin St. in Michigan City. This distribution will serve 200 households and is sponsored by HealthLinc.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, pre-boxed and pre-bagged, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. Distributions are drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items.
MC Messiah announces rehearsal schedule
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Messiah Chorus will begin rehearsals soon for its Dec. 3 and 4 performances. The dates are Oct. 20 and 27, Nov. 3, 10 and 17; and Dec. 1, all at 7 p.m. On Dec. 3, there will be a dress rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. and a concert at 7 p.m. The Dec. 4 concert is at 3 p.m. Vocal scores will be available to borrow or purchase at rehearsals. All rehearsals and concerts will be at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring St. in Michigan City. Even if you have not sung with the chorus before, you are welcome to take part. Visit MCMessiah.com or their Facebook page to let them know you are interested.
Potawatomi Nation speaker in LP
La PORTE — The public is welcome to attend a free Thursday meeting of Merry Widows at noon Thursday at the the Presbyterian Church of La Porte for a luncheon and the guest speaker, a representative of the Pokagon band of Potawatomi Nation. RSVP to Carolyn Pillai at 904-708-7426 so all can be accommodated.
Artisans sought for County Museum fair
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will host its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is looking for vendors. If you would like to sell your wares at the event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save a spot.
Michigan City Public Art Committee meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Public Art Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Mayors Conference Room in City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes reports on the kiosk in Westcott Park, the Native American Project, Neighborhood Art Committee/murals at Canada Park; and reports on Repainting Dasein, the installation of Mikinaak (the Turtle) in front of City Hall and moving other sculpture pieces, adding private art pieces to Otocast, moving “You are Beautiful” and Children’s Art Scholarship requests.
