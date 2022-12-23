Wanted man arrested during traffic stop
La PORTE — A wanted man was given an extra gift by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office – a stay in the La Porte County Jail. About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s Sgt. James Lear met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take custody of 63-year-old Richard Alan Baney of Trail Creek, who had been identified during a traffic stop as a wanted person, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted on warrants charging felony possession of a syringe and misdemeanor theft.
Lear transported Baney to the jail, where he underwent intake searches, and a bag containing a large amount of a white crystalline substance was found concealed in his clothing near his footwear, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A second bag of a white crystalline substance was recovered from his groin region. In addition to the warrants, Baney was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
Free holiday dinner Monday at WV Legion
WESTVILLE — American Legion Post 21 on U.S. 421 in Westville is hosting a Christmas meal for those won’t have a place to go for dinner. The meal will be served starting at 3 p.m. Monday for anyone wishing to attend. Ham, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole and rolls will be served until they are gone.
No curbside recycling pickup Monday
La PORTE — The La Porte County Solid Waste District has announced that there will be no curbside recycling pickup on Monday. There will be a one-day delay in the recycling pickup schedule for the week of Dec. 26-31. The SWD office and Compost Site will be closed Monday in observance of the Christmas Holiday, and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
No trash collection delays in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Refuse Department has announced that with the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays both falling on the weekend, there will be no interruption or delays in trash collection service this year.
Special meeting of MC Common Council
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council will conduct a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will also be hosted by Zoom and stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook The agenda includes the vacating of an alleyway north of Alfred Avenue, south of Joyce Street, west of Jefferson Street and east of Adams Street; and an ordinance redistricting the six council wards. To attend remotely, use ID 86900890058 and passcode 617561.
Long Beach Town Council year-end meeting
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the gymnasium of the Long Beach Community Center at 2501 Oriole Trail, to consider and finalize year-end town business. The meeting will also include presentation of plans for the contemplated public safety building project. The meeting will also be facilitated via Zoom, and the link for remote access can be found on the town’s website at www.longbeachin.org.
MC Plan Commission meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Plan Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of a quorum. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.
