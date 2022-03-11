County in safest blue for COVID spread
La PORTE — La Porte County, and most of Northwest Indiana, is now in the safest blue designation for COVID-19 spread threat risk. The state’s updated COVID map has the county in the lowest risk category, along with 55 other counties in the state. The other 36 are in the second-safest yellow category, including Starke and Pulaski counties.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported La Porte County had 22 new cases per 100,00 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 2.07 percent and falling. On Friday, the La Porte County Health Department reported 32 news cases and four deaths over the last seven days, bringing the county total to 25,547 infected and 360 dead. The department also announced that the Gravity COVID-19 test site at the La Porte Civic Auditorium will cease operations on March 18.
MC history on tap at Historical Society
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society’s first meeting of 2022 will be Tuesday at 7 p.m., with Dorothy Palmer discussing her extensive research on Michigan City. The co-author of a book on the city will discuss more than 50 years of MC history. Society meetings are open to the public and are held at the Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. For more information, email info@laportecounty history.org.
MC Redevelopment Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will also be hosted by Zoom and stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes a request for a Riverfront Liquor License at 521 Franklin St.; a façade grant request for 401 Chicago St.; a proposal for an annual INDOT inspection for I-94/421 Overpass; and updates on Station Block, the South TIF Connectivity Improvement Project and You Are Beautiful site.
MC Common Council to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will also be hosted by Zoom and stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes a resolution approving implementation of a Public Safety Local Income Tax; the annual report from the EDCMC; an ordinance annexing 147 acres between Pahs Road, Johnson Road and U.S. 20; and a petition for voluntary annexation by the Trennis Bradford Revocable Living Trust.
LP County Board of Zoning to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Board of Zoning will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the La Porte County Complex and via Zoom. To access the virtual meeting, use meeting ID 85619755886 and passcode 274627. The agenda includes petitions for variance for an outdoor shooting range across from 6961 S. 3rd Line Rd. in Kingsbury; variance for a residential assisted living with a maximum of four residents at 5493 N. U.S. 35 in Springfield Township; and variance to build two storage buildings to be used as rental storage at 5981 S. State Road 39 in Scipio Township.
MC Finance Committee to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Finance Committee Meeting of the Michigan City Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes review of claims from the Boyd Development and Riverboat funds, discussion of a salary increase for the deputy fire chief. To access the meeting use ID 87029974225 and passcode 397523.
Committee to discuss scholarships
MICHIGAN CITY — The Scholarship Committee of the Michigan City Human Rights Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the East Conference room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting, open to the public, is to discuss the Hawkins Williams and Judi Huber Educational Scholarships for 2022.
Author to discuss first kidney transplant
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — The New Buffalo Township Library’s Community Forum series open with a presentation by author Edmund Lawler on his recently published book, “The Graft,” at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Tuesday in the library’s Pokagon Room. The book is about the first successful organ transplant, a kidney, whick took place not at a big teaching hospital, but at Little Company of Mary, a small Catholic hospital in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Lawler teaches journalism at DePaul University in Chicago and is a frequent contributor to The Beacher. He is the author or co-author of six books. Copies of “The Graft” will be available for sale. The New Buffalo Township Library is located at 33 N. Thompson St. The program is free, and the use of face masks is requested.
NC Council public hearing, meeting
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Town Hall at 124 E. Michigan St. on re-establishing a CCD Fund. The hearing will immediately be followed by the regular board meeting. The agenda includes awarding of refuge removal bids, approval of a water tower painting bid and an ordinance on the CCD Fund.
NC Cemetery Board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Cemetery Board will meet a 1 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St.
Long Beach Town Council meeting changed
LONG BEACH — The monthly meeting of the Long Beach Town Council has been changed from Monday to optional in-person attendance on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Community Center gym. The Zoom link can be found at www.long beachin.org.
