Demotte man accused of kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Northwest Indiana man accused of kidnapping a woman in Indiana, handcuffing her and driving her to Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said 52-year-old William Brittingham of Demotte is jailed in Hall County, awaiting extradition to Indiana. A woman in the truck was rescued and said she had been handcuffed during the drive. Troopers located numerous firearms in the cab of the pickup.
Troopers spotted Brittingham Wednesday night driving a pickup westbound on I-80. They had been on the lookout after getting a call from Indiana authorities indicating he might be in Nebraska and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. The patrol said that Brittingham tried to take off, driving through a median and heading in the opposite direction on the interstate. Troopers then forced the truck to a stop and took him into custody.
New Prairie wants your used formal wear
NEW CARLISLE — New Prairie High School is having a winter formal on Feb. 5 and wants the community to clean out closets and repurpose gently worn dresses. The school has students in need of attire and is accepting donations through Jan. 19 to build a collection that students can “shop” from for free. Any donations not chosen by students will be kept for upcoming dances or donated to others in need.
All New Prairie schools are accepting donations and dresses can be dropped off at any school. They should be washed or dry cleaned prior to being dropped off during school hours. Stephanie Callahan, high school social worker, will be the primary point of contact, and can be reached at stephanie callahan@npusc.k12.in.us or 574-654-0289.
Singing Co. seeking choir members
La PORTE — The Singing Co. of La Porte will begin rehearsals for its spring performances on Jan. 18, and is seeking singers for its Adult and Children’s choirs. The Children’s Choir is open to youth in grades 2 through 8 attending school or residing in La Porte County. The Adult Choir is for all county residents high school-age and up. For more information and to register, visit singingco.com/.
Duneland Photography Club exhibition
VALPARAISO — The Art Barn School of Art will host an exhibition of work by the Duneland Photography Club through Feb. 12. “Finding Light in the Dark Days” features the work of many accomplished and emerging photographers from La Porte, Porter and Lake counties. They include Carol Estes of La Porte, and Chad Howell of Wanatah.
The public is invited to meet the artists at an opening reception on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee to enter the gallery or to attend the reception. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Art Barn is located at 695 N. CR-400E in Valparaiso, a mile south of U.S. 6.
Museum seeking photos of Geise Church
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is seeking photos of the Geise Church. “We are currently on a mission to collect photos of the Geise Church through the decades,” museum assistant director Danielle Adams said. If you have photos of yourself or family members in front of the church, email Adams to set up a time to scan your photos, or send scans directly to her at assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org.
No trash pickup in Michigan City on MLK Day
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Refuse Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Trash pickup will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
No delay in curbside recycling pickup
La PORTE — The Solid Waste District of La Porte offices and compost site in La Porte will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However the district has announced that curbside recycling will not be affected and pickup will continue with no delays.
COVID halts jury trials in Lake County
CROWN POINT (AP) — Jury trials have been halted through Jan. 31 in Lake County because of rising local infection rates from COVID-19. “We’re doing the best we can under very difficult circumstances,” Lake Superior Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said. “We’re doing our best to prioritize those in custody.” Lake County has the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state at 28 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. “It’s a balance of what’s best for our staff and our community,” Vasquez said.
The Lake County courts will re-evaluate the jury trial halt on Jan. 31. Lake County courts have kept strict COVID precautions in place, keeping infected inmates in quarantine and asking other defendants with a positive test to stay home. Judges have reinforced mask rules, reminding lawyers to wear masks when approaching witnesses and telling audience members to keep masks on.
