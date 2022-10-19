Halloween Pet Pictures event at MHS
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michiana Humane Society will host its seventh annual Halloween Pet Pictures event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the shelter at 722 State Road 212. Bring your pets (on leashes), children and/or family for a photo shoot. Pets and kids, even adults can wear costumes for a fun family photo for a donation to the shelter. All proceeds go to the care of Michiana Humane Society pets. For information, call 219-872-4499.
Trunk N’ Meet at Purdue Northwest
WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest student organizations are inviting the public to a Halloween Trunk N’ Meet event Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the LSF parking lot in the Westville Campus. Presented by the Westville Warriors, S.H.I.N.E., A.M.F. and Rotaract Club, the event is open to friends, family and the community.
PNW faculty, staff, students and organizations will be decorating trunks to represents their department, area of study or mission, or in a Halloween theme. Participants will be handing out candy, and other giveaways that connect to their mission. They will also be hosting Halloween games and contests for best trunk and best costume. For questions, contact kvasilko@pnw.edu.
All-you-can-eat fish fry at Westville Legion
WESTVILLE — American Legion Post 21 will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the post on U.S. 421 in Westville. Dinner includes pollock or chicken strips, fries or baked potato, coleslaw, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $13 for adults; $11 for veterans and seniors 60 and over; $5 for kids 12 and under; and free for preschoolers. Carry-outs available by calling 219-785-2923 to pre-order.
Boo Bash planned in Porter’s Hawthorne Park
PORTER — The Porter Parks Department will host its annual Boo Bash Trunk-or-Treat event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Dr. Kids will enjoy trick-or-treating, games, a costume contest and an outdoor showing of “Hocus Pocus.”
Polish Falcons host fish fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring lasagna and tomato rice soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open, with limited walk-ins, at 216 E. Lincoln Way. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757 after 2 p.m.
Humane Indiana to host Festival of Owls
VALPARAISO — Humane Indiana Wildlife will host the annual Festival of Owls on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Porter County Expo Center 4-H and Expo East buildings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event features presentations from educators across the state. Participants can meet live owls representing all eight species native to Indiana.
The previously injured or orphaned owls were rehabilitated by HIW, but cannot survive on their own and receive lifetime care at the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso. The event will also feature an artisan and vendor marketplace and kids’ activity and arts center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children and free for children 7 and under; and can be purchased at www.humane indiana.org.
