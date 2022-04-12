Squirrel causes power outage in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly 2,000 Michigan City customers lost power for a couple of hours Tuesday morning, and the culprit was a squirrel, according to NIPSCO. A squirrel crawled inside a breaker box and “messed things up,” utility spokeswoman Tara McElmurry said of the outage, which lasted from about 9 to 11 a.m. and affected a total of 1,905 customers in the city’s south side. The outage caused traffic lights to go out in several areas, prompting Michigan City Police to urge drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.
McElmurry said NIPSCO does not see a large number of animal-related outages, but, “They are definitely not a surprise” when they do happen. She said an outage last year was caused by raccoons, “but squirrels are the biggest culprits.” NIPSCO crews were able to quickly restore power once the source of the outage was isolated, she said.
Indiana COVID-19 tracking to change
La PORTE — The Indiana State Department of Health has changed its procedures for tracking and reporting COVID information. IDOH will no longer designate counties as Blue Yellow, Orange or Red; nor will it report positivity rates. IDOH will instead follow the CDC reporting matrix.
La Porte County daily COVID information can be found on the CDC COVID Data Tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker /#county-view?list. A number of COVID dashboards are still available on the IDOH website at coronavirus.in.gov/data-dashboards/. The county will continue to track case and death totals on the county website at https://laporteco.in.gov/covid-19/.
Hanna Cemetery says remove items
HANNA — The Hanna Cemetery Board is asking all lot owners to remove items they want to keep before Saturday, April 23. Pots or flowers are not allowed outside the foundations during mowing season. Any items remaining that will interfere with mowing may be discarded. For information, call 219-797-4772.
MC Sustainability Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Sustainability Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes project updates on solar power options for city government; funeral home Plant a Tree opportunities; Biking, Hiking, and Walking Culture; carbon footprint reduction goal; Sustainability/Climate Action Plan for 2020-2030; Solar United Neighbors; Carbon Neutral Indiana; and regional sustainable/climate goals and actions.
Solid Waste joint meeting canceled
La PORTE — The La Porte County Solid Waste District Board/Citizens Advisory Committee Joint meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled.
Aviation Board meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The regular April meeting for the Board of Aviation Commissioners has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.