INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced approval of more than $29.8 in matching state grants, marking the fifth straight year of record-breaking investments aimed toward assuring safety in Indiana schools.
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly approved Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda budget proposal to increase the Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program by $25 million each year. Due to additional funding from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security budget, the Board voted to approve all application requests, totaling 605 projects for 474 schools for the 2023-24 school year.
