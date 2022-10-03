SOUTH BEND — The Indiana State Excise Police has requested the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in South Bend on Thursday.
The excise officer had been in the area working a special detail around local convenience stores when, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29, he began to follow a silver vehicle that is believed to be an early 2000s or late ’90s Honda Civic, northeast on Rockne Drive, a statement from ISP said.
