La PORTE — The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report gives Indiana mostly failing grades on reducing and preventing tobacco use, and a local health advocate says La Porte County is even worse.
The report evaluates state and federal actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, and recommends tobacco-control laws and policies.
In Indiana over the last 20 years, lawmakers have made significant strides to reduce tobacco use, like the decline in smoking rate from 2003 to 2020, however, there is more work to be done, according to Tiffany Nichols, advocacy director at the Lung Association.
“While we have seen considerable progress in Indiana, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 11,070 Hoosier lives each year,” Nichols said.
The state’s adult smoking rate is 19.4 percent, and the high school tobacco use rate is 22.9 percent.
In La Porte County, the percentage of adults who smoke is 29.1 percent, higher than the state rate and higher than Lake, Porter and St. Joseph counties, according to Melina Rivera, Tobacco Program coordinator for Healthy Communities of La Porte County.
A major factor that makes it difficult to quit, targets youth and disproportionately targets vulnerable communities is the marketing of tobacco products at the point of purchase, she said. This includes convenience stores, gas stations and other retail settings.
“In Indiana, the tobacco industry spends about $293 million on tobacco marketing each year – nearly $45 for every Hoosier, and about 92 percent of the tobacco industry’s marketing budget is spent on point-of-sale marketing,” Rivera said.
“In La Porte County in 2020, there were 157 tobacco retailers, and 66 percent displayed exterior ads for tobacco products, meaning people do not even need to go into the store to be exposed to tobacco advertisements.
“In addition, 61 percent of retailers offered a price promotion on any type of tobacco product, with menthol being the type promoted the most among La Porte County retailers at 80 percent. E-cigarettes and little cigars/cigarillos followed at 53 percent and 52 percent, respectively.”
She also said 86 percent of retailers sold flavored tobacco, such as candy or fruit flavored products that may appeal to youth.
Even more alarming, according to Rivera, “25 percent of retailers had a tobacco product placed within 12 inches of child-appealing products such as candy, gum, soda, ice cream or toys; and 26 percent were within 3 feet of the floor – child’s eye level.”
Healthy Communities of La Porte County works to bring awareness to these issues, she said.
But, “In Indiana there is pre-emption on regulating tobacco retail at the local level. That means that only the General Assembly can regulate the sale, distribution or display of tobacco products, and local governments cannot enact their own regulations...
“However, that doesn’t mean that nothing can be done. The first step toward changing any policy is building awareness and support, and that is where we need your help. You can help raise awareness of point-of-sale tobacco marketing by sharing this information with others in our community. You can also join our Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coalition if you want to be involved in a more organized way.”
The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states in five areas proven to prevent and reduce tobacco, Nichols said. Indiana received the following grades:
Funding for tobacco prevention programs – F
Strength of smokefree air laws – C
Level of state tobacco taxes – F
Coverage and access to services to quit – D
Ending sale of flavored tobacco products – F
The report noted the need for Indiana policymakers to focus on increasing the tobacco tax, closing gaps in smokefree air laws and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
“To protect kids from a lifetime of nicotine addiction, the Lung Association encourages the state to increase cigarette taxes by $2 per pack and equalize the tax on other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and cigars,” Nichols said.
“We must also pass a comprehensive smokefree law that eliminates smoking in all public places and workplaces, including restaurants, bars and casinos, which would protect workers from deadly secondhand smoke. E-cigarettes should also be included in smokefree laws.”
Rivera agrees.
“Local comprehensive smoke-free air policies are critical in reducing the death and disease toll of tobacco products. Currently, La Porte County does not have a comprehensive smoke-free air policy stricter than state law. This is problematic as it leaves gaps in protection against the harms of secondhand smoke.”
Among other strategies, Rivera said, Healthy Communities works on reducing the number of tobacco users through promotion of the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (800-QUIT-NOW), a free phone and web-based cessation program.
“Between July and December 2021, the Quitline had 60 La Porte County callers seeking help with quitting tobacco products. Not only do we promote the Quitline to the public, but we make it a priority to promote to employers, healthcare providers, and organizations to equip them to better support their employees, patients and clients on their quit journey.”
Enrolling in the Quitline’s Preferred Provider Network allows them to directly refer consumers, which removes the barrier of having the user call the Quitline on their own, Rivera said.
“In 2022, Indiana needs to redouble its efforts to pass the proven policies called for in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to help end tobacco use,” Nichols said.
Rivera added, “Not only do these types of policies create healthier environments, but they also help to change the social norms around tobacco use, encourage tobacco users to reduce overall consumption of tobacco products, and aid those who are trying to quit.”
There are other strategies in addition to tobacco cessation resources and bringing awareness to issues such as point-of-sale tobacco marketing, she said.
For more information, contact info@ealthycommunities lpc.org.
