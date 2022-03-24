INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s steep decline in serious COVID-19 illnesses over the past two months has pushed hospitalizations for the illness to the lowest level in the state since the first weeks of the pandemic.
The total COVID-19 patients at Indiana hospitals stood at 360 as of Tuesday, down about 90% from mid-January, according to state health department tracking.
Indiana’s hospitalizations topped 1,500 people within weeks of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection in February 2020. Since then, hospitalizations hit peaks of about 3,400 in late 2020 and about 3,500 a little more than two months ago.
Those hospitalizations were as low as about 400 last summer before a new surge brought on by the delta and omicron variants.
In District 1, which includes La Porte and four other counties in Northwest Indiana, there were just 32 COVID cases being treated in hospitals, seven of those in ICUs.
Indiana is now averaging about 10 COVID-19 deaths a day after the state saw a death rate topping 70 a day for much of January. The Indiana State Department of Health has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past two years.
La Porte County remained in the safest blue level on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk, updated Wednesday, along with 87 other counties. Only five counties statewide were in the second-safest yellow category, and none were rated orange or red.
Three of the counties in yellow, however, were in Northwest Indiana – Newton, Starke and Fulton.
La Porte County had 25 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of just 1.45%. On Wednesday, the ISDH reported 17 new cases and one new death in the county, bringing pandemic totals to 25,393 infected and 358 dead. And on Thursday, the La Porte County Health Department reported just two new cases.
Some scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up at a time when far fewer people are taking pandemic precautions.
Coronavirus cases are rising in parts of Europe and Asia, and scientists worry the extra-contagious omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too.
Experts are also keeping their eyes on another mutant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid that they say doesn't pose much of a threat right now, but shows how wily the coronavirus can be.
The U.S. will likely see an uptick in cases caused by the omicron descendant BA.2 starting in the next few weeks, according to Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute.
“It’s inevitable we will see a BA.2 wave here,” he said.
One reason? After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S. Many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces like restaurants and theaters.
And the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the share caused by BA.2 is up significantly. The CDC reported Tuesday that the variant accounted for about 35% of new infections last week. In the Northeast, it was about half.
