La PORTE — Dozens of leaders representing grantmaking institutions from across Indiana converged in La Porte County last week to experience firsthand the impact local philanthropy has had on the community.

Hosted by the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance, a nonprofit membership association representing Indiana foundations that invest more than $2 billion annually for social causes, the two-day board meeting on June 8-9 marked the first time the IPA chose Northwest Indiana as its meeting location.

