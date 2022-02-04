INDIANAPOLIS — Just how far Indiana lawmakers will go to force businesses to grant broad exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements remains unresolved at the midway point of this year’s legislative session.
As legislators debate the issue, the entire state remains in the most-dangerous red level on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk.
While Republicans dominate both the Indiana House and Senate, the chambers remain at odds over proposals that would force businesses to grant the broad exemptions, even as the entire state remains at the highest risk for virus transmission.
Republican House members pushed through bills on the topic, but they face resistance among GOP Senate leaders ahead of the legislative session ending by mid-March.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has strong Republican legislative support for the administrative steps he says are needed for him to end the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration he first issued nearly two years ago.
Action on those items, however, has been ensnarled in a legislative debate over whether the state should severely limit businesses from imposing vaccination requirements.
Many health experts maintain ending the health emergency would send the wrong message with Indiana still recording high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
The COVID-19 map, updated late Wednesday, shows La Porte County and the entire state remain the highest-risk red level again.
According to the La Porte County Health Department, the county had the following new cases per day for the past week:
Jan. 28 – 85
Jan. 29 – 54
Jan. 30 – 49
Jan. 31 – 67
Feb. 1 – 47
Feb. 2 – 63
Feb. 3 – 41
The county reported nine more COVID-related deaths this week, according to the LPHD, bringing the pandemic totals to 25,088 public cases and 330 deaths.
Last week, the county had 599 new cases per 100,000 residents, and an all-test positivity rate of 23.45 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The all-test positivity rate had fallen to 21.8 percent by Thursday, though that would likely keep the county in the red level next week. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested was 32.1 percent.
The ISDH and Indiana National Guard will conduct a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Salvation Army of Michigan City. No appointments are required for a rapid or PCR test, or Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or boosters.
House Republicans pushed through a bill that would force employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical issues or religious objections as reasons they won’t get vaccinated.
Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have sided with major business groups opposing those requirements as wrongly interfering in business decisions.
The Senate passed a bill limited to Holcomb’s request, including steps allowing Indiana to continue receiving enhanced federal funding for Medicaid and food assistance programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.