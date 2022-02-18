INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools and child care programs will no longer have to require masks, conduct contact tracing or report COVID-19 cases to the Indiana State Department of Health as of next Wednesday, state officials announced.
Students who are exposed to a COVID-19 case also won't have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status or whether their schools require masks.
Schools are still expected to work with local health departments in the event of an outbreak or cluster, officials said. Information should also be shared with students’ families when a case is identified so that parents can monitor their children for symptoms.
“These changes reflect the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as we emerge from the omicron surge and the fact that all school-age children have been eligible to be vaccinated since November,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
“While they do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school.”
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will also lift quarantine requirements for children who are exposed at their child care program.
La Porte County was listed in the second-riskiest orange level on the state's map of COVID-19 spread threat, but the county's advisory level remains red, according to the La Porte County Health Department.
New positive cases for the last seven days totaled 128, and there were three new deaths, the LCHD said. Daily cases were:
- Feb. 11 - 26
- Feb. 12 - 11
- Feb. 13 - 21
- Feb. 14 - 13
- Feb. 15 - 21
- Feb. 16 - 16
- Feb. 17 - 20
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced Friday that he has issued an executive order, effective Tuesday, Feb, 22, allowing city government buildings, including City Hall, to re-open to the public without the necessity of advanced appointments. And effective Monday, Feb. 28, all Michigan City boards and commissions may resume in-person meetings.
Indiana University announced Friday that it will make masks optional on all campuses beginning March 4. IU will no longer require masks in classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, common areas or at athletics venues, but they must still be worn in health care and research spaces.
The university cited a decline in COVID-19 cases at the university and throughout the state, and said March 4 marks “the anticipated expiration of state and county public health orders,” it said.
Whether or not people continue to mask on campus will be personal decisions, said Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU's chief health officer. The university will continue to distribute KN95 and N95 masks.
“One-way masking — an individual’s decision to continue wearing a mask — is encouraged for anyone more comfortable wearing a mask in public spaces,” Carroll said.
Purdue University announced Wednesday that starting Friday, Feb. 18, masks would be optional on the West Lafayette campus except for instructional, research and health care settings and where contractually required.” Athletic venues will be among the spaces where masks are optional, Purdue said.
In public schools, kids who test positive for COVID-19 will be advised to isolate at home for five days, regardless of whether they show symptoms, according to ISDH.
It’s recommended that children who can correctly and consistently wear a mask return on the sixth day. Those who can’t will be able to return on the eighth day.
The state health department also updated its guidance for people who test positive for COVID-19, recommending that they isolate for five days. Normal activities can be resumed on the sixth day if a person has been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and as long as symptoms are improving.
Anyone who tests positive should wear a mask any time they are around others inside their homes or in public for at least 10 days, according to the state health department.
State health officials said less demand for testing and increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment warrants the scaled-back COVID-19 response.
Indiana National Guard support for long-term care facilities and hospitals will end March 14, and no new requests will be accepted after Feb. 26, health department officials said.
The state health department will also suspend its testing and vaccination strike teams that have been deployed across the state, but will continue to make mobile vaccination and testing units available upon request.
In La Porte County, the health department's vaccine clinic will move to 901 Lincoln Way (corner of Madison) beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23. Clinic hours will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Testing is available at the health department offices at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Tuesday and Thursday. Free diagnostic lab and rapid testing are available if medical criteria are met, but an appointment is necessary by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Any child under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.
For more information, call 219-326-6808, ext. 710.
