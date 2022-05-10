The driver of the car, a Demotte woman, was unconscious and told police she did not remember being in an accident, according to ISP. She tested more than three times the legal limit for alcohol, and is facing OWI and reckless driving in a work zone charges.
A driver failed to yield to arrow boards and emergency lighting, and struck an INDOR impact attenuator truck Tuesday morning on I-65 near Demotte, according to Indiana State Police.
Photo provided / Indiana State Police
DEMOTTE — A woman who tests showed was more than three times the legal limit for blood alcohol content crashed into the back of an INDOT truck on I-65 in southern Lake County early Tuesday, according to police.
At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation was performing road repairs on I-65 in southern Lake County. The roadway was reduced to the left lane, while trucks with impact attenuators and arrow boards blocked the right two lanes, according to Indiana Police.
