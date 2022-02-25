INDOT is cautioning drivers against passing a snow plow. “In addition to having your vehicle pelted with salt, our drivers likely cannot see you at all (or lose sight of where you are), which creates a dangerous situation for everyone involved.”
An INDOT driver was injured when his snow plow was rear-ended by an allegedly drunk driver Thursday night on I-65 in Jasper County.
Photo provided / Indiana State Police
FAIR OAKS — An INDOT driver was injured when his snow plow was rear-ended by an allegedly drunk driver Thursday night on I-65 in Jasper County, according to state police.
At about 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to an injury crash involving an INDOT snowplow on I-65 southbound near the 224.3 mile-marker, about four miles north of the Fair Oaks exit.
