INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Technology and Indiana Department of Homeland Security are urging Hoosiers to follow cybersecurity practices in their online activities to protect their personal information.
October is designated as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana via a proclamation from Gov. Eric Holcomb and nationally by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other partners.
“The state of Indiana collaboratively approaches cyber threats quickly and as efficiently as possible – maintaining the security of the cyber world is a shared responsibility to which we all must contribute,” IOT Chief Information Officer Tracy Barnes said.
“The Office of Technology is always looking ahead, keeping Hoosiers safe and improving security before risks arise.”
Indiana lawmakers recently passed legislation that will increase the amount of information sharing regarding cyberattacks and other threats across state agencies and local government. The law requires public-sector entities to report incidents such as ransomware, software vulnerability exploitations, denial-of-service attacks and others.
Counties, municipalities, townships, school corporations, library districts, local housing authorities, fire protection districts, public transportation corporations, local building authorities, local hospital authorities or corporations, local airport authorities, special service districts, special taxing districts or other separate local governmental entities that may sue and be sued are required to report.
Here are some tips on how to keep your personal information secure:
Be alert to impersonators, especially through email, a.k.a. “phishing”
Safely dispose of personal information on computers and mobile devices
Encrypt your data – Look for “https://”
Create unique passwords and keep them safe
Don’t overshare on social networking sites
Keep your devices secure
Use security software
Be wise about Wi-Fi
Lock up your laptop
Read privacy policies
Use multi-factor authentication
Hoosiers can find up-to-date cybersecurity tips, training opportunities, a cyber blog and other resources at www.in.gov/ cybersecurity.
