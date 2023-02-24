INDOT is working with ASPIRE to develop technologies to integrate charging into infrastructure where vehicles operate, including highways and parking structures, to allow electric vehicles to charge as they’re driving or while parked without plugging in.
INDIANAPOLIS – While roads that charge your electric vehicle while you drive may sound like a thing of the future, they may become reality quicker than you think.
The Indiana Department of Transportation, along with the Joint Transportation Research Program and Purdue University, has been working to develop a contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment, a similar concept to recharging your cellphone by sitting it on a wireless pad without plugging it in.
