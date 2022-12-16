Firefighters from 10 different departments assisted in putting out a fire in unincorporated Pine Township near Otis on Tuesday, but the Inspiration Wood Wellness Center at 642 Inspiration Rd. was a total loss.
The 50-by-80-foot A-frame structure was fully engulfed on firefighters’ arrival, and lack of water proved to be a concern, according to the Chesterton fire chief, who said water was shuttled in from a hydrant near Pine Elementary School.
Photo provided / Chesterton Fire Department
The blaze was initially spotted late Tuesday morning by an airplane pilot who was checking pipeline for Enbridge Inc. when he spotted the smoke and flames, and reported the blaze.
Photo provided / Pines Fire Department
Photo provided / Chesterton Fire Department
A firefighter works on one area of the building as other departments continue to pour water on the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown, and Porter County and state authorities are investigating.
Photo provided / Chesterton Fire Department
The building was declared a total loss, but was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.
PINE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from about 10 different departments battled a fire at a business in Pine Township on Tuesday morning, but were unable to save the structure.
The Pines and Chesterton fire departments were among the nearly dozen that spent hours fighting the blaze at the Inspiration Wood Wellness Center at 642 Inspiration Rd., just off Burdick Road west of Otis.
