MICHIGAN CITY – A non-profit organization dedicated to serving Michigan City's homeless will get some help next year from a group of young professionals who will work with and help spread the word in 2023.

The Lakefront Career Network has announced Interfaith Community PADS will be its 2023 Spotlight Organization. The faith-based organization provides food, shelter and resource referrals to the homeless population in Michigan City. It has been in operation for more than 20 years.

