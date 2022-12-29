The former Sacred Heart Church in Michigan City looks much different than when Interfaith Community PADS opened it as a homeless shelter in 2020. Renovations and other work will continue with help from the Lakefront Career Network, which has selected PADS as its Spotlight Organization for 2023.
Photo provided / Interfaith Community PADS
Interfaith Community PADS Executive Director Harry Holtkamp, third from left, stands with members of the Lakefront Career Network committee and a couple of his board members after the announcement.
Photo provided / Lakefront Career Network
Much of the work completed on the shelter in 2022 was performed by volunteers, including La Porte County Leadership, which helped brighten the lower level in January.
Photo provided / Interfaith Community PADS
Members of Eagle Scout Troop 876 braved the weather to build two wrap-around benches outside the shelter last winter.
MICHIGAN CITY – A non-profit organization dedicated to serving Michigan City's homeless will get some help next year from a group of young professionals who will work with and help spread the word in 2023.
The Lakefront Career Network has announced Interfaith Community PADS will be its 2023 Spotlight Organization. The faith-based organization provides food, shelter and resource referrals to the homeless population in Michigan City. It has been in operation for more than 20 years.
