The team who performed the first patent foramen ovale closure at Franciscan Health Michigan City in December are shown following the procedure. From left are Kelly Pollard, RN, CCRN; Dr. Kamel Sadat; Kari Rodehorst, RN, RCIS; and Alicia Scott, RT cath lab technologist.
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network, according to a statement from the hospital.
Interventional cardiologist Dr. Kamal Sadat and his team performed the procedure via a cardiac catheterization technique on Dec. 1, 2022, without having to do cardiac surgery.
