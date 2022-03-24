CHICAGO — IRS Criminal Investigation released statistics Thursday about COVID-related fraud investigations conducted by the agency over the past two years – more than 600 investigations of alleged fraud totaling more than $1.8 billion.
The agency investigated 660 tax and money laundering cases related to COVID fraud, including a broad range of criminal activity, including fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant for American workers, families, and small businesses.
"The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was signed into law nearly two years ago as a safety net for Americans in light of an unprecedented health crisis," said IRS-CI Chief Jim Lee in a statement.
"Unfortunately, even during times of crisis, criminals pop their heads out to look for ways to take advantage of those in their most vulnerable state.
"Thanks to the investigative work of IRS-CI special agents and our law enforcement partners, we've ensured criminals who try to defraud CARES Act programs face consequences for their actions," Lee said.
Those consequences include a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases, with prison sentences averaging 42 months.
"Those who are exploiting the CARES Act for their personal financial gain, along with others who assist them, are being investigated and could face criminal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences," said Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell of the IRS-CI Chicago Field Office.
"IRS Criminal Investigation has committed our resources and provides our financial expertise to pursue COVID-19 fraud of all kinds, including those exploiting the Paycheck Protection Program as well as those suspected of stealing Economic Impact Payments meant to help Americans who are in desperate need."
In one October 2021 case, a mother and daughter from Fort Branch, Indiana, were sentenced to federal prison time and probation in connection with a well-organized Nigerian fraud ring exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to commit large-scale fraud against state unemployment insurance programs.
Andrea Renee Pytlinski, 40, and Rose Ann Azzarello, 61, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
And in a June 2021 case, Thomas Smith, 46, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 57 months' imprisonment, after pleading guilty, for fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in PPP loans guaranteed by the SBA under the CARES Act.
Smith will also be required to spend two years on supervised release following his prison sentence and was ordered to pay $960,000 in restitution. He fraudulently sought more than $1.2 million in PPP loans through applications to a federally insured financial institution on behalf of eight different companies, according to IRS-CI.
According to his plea agreement, Smith caused fraudulent loan applications to be submitted that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies' respective payroll expenses. Based on these representations, the financial institution approved and funded more than $1 million in loans.
Smith then directed his co-conspirators to send him portions of the PPP funds within days of receiving them and used the proceeds for personal expenses, he admitted.
IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any program offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov. The site also offers more information about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes.
