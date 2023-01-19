Ice sculpturing demonstrations will kick off La Porte’s annual WinterFest on Jan. 27 at Plaza 618. The festival, organized by the La Porte Park and Recreation Department, returns Jan. 27-29 and offers indoor and outdoor events for the whole family.
As part of WinterFest, the Downtown La Porte Ice Rink at Monroe and State streets will have free skating on Jan. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. Skaters must reserve their spot at laporteparkandrec.com and enter the discount code WINTERFEST during checkout.
Horse-drawn wagon rides, sponsored by Hubers Marine, will return to WinterFest on Jan. 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Cummings Lodge. After a trot through Soldiers Memorial Park, riders can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate near the fireplace.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
Bud Lies, owner of City’s Pure Ice, carves an ice sculpture in Plaza 618 at the start of last year’s WinterFest. Ice sculpturing demonstrations will return on Jan. 27.
La PORTE — Even though snow and ice may be in hibernation, it is winter, and La Porte’s annual WinterFest will offer full a slate of chill activities next weekend.
La Porte Park Supt. Mark Schreiber said they they are excited about this year’s festival, organized by the Park and Recreation Department, though at least one event will be canceled for the weekend of Jan. 27-29.
