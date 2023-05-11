Three young bowlers look on as they wait to see if they hit a strike on Wednesday night at City Lanes in Michigan City. They are part of the NeKeisha Nicole “MONSTER” Hodges-Hawkins Foundation’s Team Monster Baby Bumper Bowling League, designed to help keep kids safe from gun violence.
Foundation President Kalvon Hawkins offers encouragement to a young bowler. He and his wife, Janice Hawkins, created the foundation in memory of their daughter, NeKeisha, who was the innocent victim of gun violence and died days before her 18th birthday.
A young bowler looks on as his ball heads toward the final three pins needed for a spare. Hawkins said there are currently 20 kids involved in the group, but once the bowling league concludes, a total of 50 have expressed interest in being a part of the program.
Youngsters watch their companions bowl while waiting their turn. Hawkins said the foundation plans to continue the bowling nights, and also host after-school and mentor programs if they receive enough community support.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Young bowlers and their parents look on as one of their friends gets ready to bowl. The league, for ages 5 to 10, runs for six weeks to give the children a safe place to go and have fun.
NeKeisha Foundation volunteers and bowlers gather at City Lanes. Anyone interested in joining the organization, volunteering or donating can visit nnmhfinc.org.
MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City couple, still grieving the loss of their own daughter to gun violence, has formed a non-profit that is taking kids bowling to keep them safe from violence. And they’re looking for help to expand the program.
At City Lanes on Tuesday, volunteers with the NeKeisha Nicole “MONSTER” Hodges-Hawkins Foundation conducted a weekly bowling night for kids. Children taking part in the Team Monster Baby Bumper Bowling League range in age from 5 to 10.
