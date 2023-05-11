MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City couple, still grieving the loss of their own daughter to gun violence, has formed a non-profit that is taking kids bowling to keep them safe from violence. And they’re looking for help to expand the program.

At City Lanes on Tuesday, volunteers with the NeKeisha Nicole “MONSTER” Hodges-Hawkins Foundation conducted a weekly bowling night for kids. Children taking part in the Team Monster Baby Bumper Bowling League range in age from 5 to 10.

