Long Beach officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning for a new Public Safety Building, which will house the Long Beach Fire and Police departments. Holladay Construction will build the facility, scheduled for completion in February 2024, at a cost of about $3.1 million.
Long Beach Town Councilman and Deputy Fire Chief John Wall thanked former Chief Dave Albers, who spearheaded the project. He said the facility will be about 10,000 square feet, about three or four times bigger than the current one.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Long Beach Police Chief Marshal Mark Swistek said the building may not have been possible without La Porte County’s new Public Safety Local Income Tax.
Plans by Holladay Construction show the new Public Safety Building. Holladay was chosen from among six bidders for the project.
Capt. Megan Applegate of the Long Beach Fire Department, welcomed residents to the ceremony and introduced Swistek, Fire Chief Kurt Earnst, and Laura Small of Holladay Properties.
LONG BEACH — In order for first responders to do their job, they need a place to plan, gather and store their equipment. Long Beach firefighters and police officers will soon have a new place to do just that as they work to protect and serve the community.
On Friday morning, Long Beach officials, community residents, police officers and firefighters took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Public Safety Building, which will house the Long Beach Police and Fire departments.
