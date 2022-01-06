Ivy Tech community College Valparaiso Campus students Genesis and Daniel work on the AllMyFy cosmetics line, choosing sustainable packaging, and designing for the Duneland Beauty line of hand cleansers.
The line of products will come in four different scents: lime, watermelon, mango and chocolate, with the formulas enriched with ingredients from Indiana – apple extract, pumpkin oil and peppermint oil.
Ivy Tech community College Valparaiso Campus students Genesis and Daniel work on the AllMyFy cosmetics line, choosing sustainable packaging, and designing for the Duneland Beauty line of hand cleansers.
Photo provided / Ivy Tech
Genesis shows the bottle with the logo she created featuring the Indiana dunes, which was chosen for the line of limited-edition hand cleansers, including a spray, gel and cream.
The line of products will come in four different scents: lime, watermelon, mango and chocolate, with the formulas enriched with ingredients from Indiana – apple extract, pumpkin oil and peppermint oil.
VALPARAISO — A collaboration between a European cosmetics firm and local students has resulted in a line of organic hand-cleaning products, who helped with creation, packaging and the logo for the products.
The Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus, which includes Michigan City and La Porte campuses, has announced a collaboration with AllMyFy Inc., an Italian-American company that will open facilities in Northwest Indiana this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.