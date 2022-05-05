The security tower was designed by Valpo engineering students and constructed with the help of Ivy Tech students. The two schools have an articulation agreement allowing Ivy Tech students to transfer to Valpo to receive degrees.
When Valparaiso University engineering students needed some hands-on assistance for a project they were working on, they contacted welding students at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus for assistance.
Photos provided / Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech welding students work on a trailer-mounted tower that will be used by the Valpo campus police for surveillance purposes around the campus.
VALPARAISO – Welding technology students at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso Campus have assisted with a project request from engineering students at Valparaiso University.
VU’s senior design team in the engineering program asked for Ivy Tech’s assistance in one of their student projects. The campus police department and civil engineering department are building a portable, trailer-mounted security tower that can be deployed remotely for surveillance purposes.
