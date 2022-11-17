A youngster plays with a multicolored tree, designed to change the color of a bubble tube placed nearby, depending on which color they choose during the grand opening celebration of the new multi-sensory room at Joy Elementary School in Michigan City.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
A bubble wall, with calming gurgling sounds and soft blue color, helps relax students who might be agitated, while other equipment in the room can help students burn off excess energy.
Teachers, child psychology experts and family members of the late Caitlin Morgan cut the ribbon to the new room. It was dedicated to the former Joy special education teacher.
As parents explore the room, a young student plays with a marble panel, which gives tactile stimulation to the user and gives them a sense of calm.
Maurits Eijgendaal, left, and Dr. Anthony McCrovitz explain the importance of having a calming and safe environment for children to thrive in.
MICHIGAN CITY — Joy Elementary School opened up a new multi-sensory room on Wednesday and dedicated to a former special education teacher Caitlin Morgan.
Introduced by Chris Kiser, COTA, and Robin Krassow, PTR, the room is part of a movement within the Michigan City Area Schools to help students who have problems adjusting to the school environment due to sensory issues by providing them with a space to cope.
