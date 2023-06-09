MICHIGAN CITY — Memorial Day is the traditional start of summer, a day for picnics, games, and getting together with family and friends, according to Sr. Marine instructor Maj. Tom McGrath.
But the cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC delayed their festivities to remember why this day is also a national holiday — to honor those who gave their lives in the service of their country, McGrath said. They marched in the Michigan City Memorial Day Parade and then participated in the memorial ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. The parade and ceremony were organized by American Legion Post 37, with participants from all Michigan City veteran groups.
