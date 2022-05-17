Families brought chairs and blankets and searched for seats in the shade, where they reflected on all that’s happened since the last time they were able to get together for the annual party – pre-pandemic.
Dozens of Knapp Elementary School students and their families spent Friday evening just “hanging out” on the school playground to celebrate the near-end of the 2021-22 school year.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Attendees of all ages played various yard games while music blasted in the background at what they called the “Knapp Family Picnic.”
Lots of fun activities were set up to keep everyone moving throughout the evening, including a hula hoop session.
Friendly football and soccer competitions made sure everyone got a chance to play.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Families brought chairs and blankets and searched for seats in the shade, where they reflected on all that’s happened since the last time they were able to get together for the annual party – pre-pandemic.
The kids had a blast running, playing and spending time together outside of school hours.
Knapp’s Parent Teacher Group and Applegate & Co. CPAs sponsored the event, treating all attendees to free dinners of hot dogs, chips and bottled water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.