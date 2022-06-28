NEW CARLISLE – Robyn Kubsch has been named assistant principal at New Prairie High School, where she has taught vocational and family and consumer science courses since 2014.
Kubsch has already served in many leadership capacities, including department chair of the CTE-vocational elective department, member of the NPHS PLC Leadership Team, founder and director of the Cougar Cubs Pre-School, technology coach for New Prairie United School Corporation, building representative for the New Prairie Classroom Teachers Association, sponsor of the NPHS National Honor Society and district trainer for new teachers.
