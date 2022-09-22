Several La Lumiere School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition programs. Back, from left, are Quang Nguyen, Cole Verdun, Theodore Smith, William Barry, Brian Kelly, Sean Egan, William Peck and Rhys Gulotta; front, from left, are Margaret Jenuwine, Sabina Patel, Harper Mick, Camille Castro, Mia Risser, Caitlyn Smith, Malia Barron, Abraham Fielder, Andrew Tarin and Jack Press.
La PORTE — La Lumiere School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition programs.
The programs grant academic honors to underrepresented students which can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect them with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process, according to Brian Tonino, La Lumiere director of advancement.
