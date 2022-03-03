La PORTE — The third La Porte Community Concert Association event of the season will feature The Chipper Experience, featuring award-winning comedian and magician Chipper Lowell.
Described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy” by critics, he will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Kesling Intermediate School auditorium at 306 E. 18th St. in La Porte. Use door 14 closest to the auditorium to enter.
