The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan named the La Porte Community School Corp. as a recipient of its 2022 safety grant award. From left are Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Greg Hunt, Supt. Mark Francesconi and Kathy Henrich, partner at General Insurance Services.
La PORTE — The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan has named the La Porte Community School Corp. as a recipient of its 2022 safety grant award.
IPEP is proud to partner with Director of Facilities Marc Cizewski, along with Kathy Henrich of General Insurance Services to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources, the organization said in a statement.
