La Porte firefighters climb the stairs at Kiwanis Field in Sept. 11, 2021, to honor the firefighters who lost their their lives on 9/11. A local attorney wants the La Porte Community Schools to request landmark designation for the stadium and Schreiber Field to save them from possible future demolition.
La PORTE — A local attorney and La Porte High School graduate is appealing to La Porte Community Schools officials to consider preserving the school’s baseball and football stadiums.
“I’m here tonight to urge this board to consider one of two routes suggested by the regional director of the Indiana Landmarks organization, Todd Zeiger, as a way to permanently protect both Schreiber Field and Kiwanis Field – either historic designation by the local Historic Preservation Commission or easements granted to Indiana Landmarks,” Shaw Friedman said during Monday’s LPCSC Board of Trustees meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.