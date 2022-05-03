Katie Talbert has been named La Porte Community School Corporation Elementary Teacher of the Year. From left are Supt. Mark Francesconi; Crichfield Elementary Principal Tearsa Schable; Talbert; Benjamin Tonagel, assistant superintendent of elementary education; and Lincoln Elementary Principal Holly Wireman.
Erin Parker is the LPCSC Secondary Teacher of the Year. From left are Mark Francesconi; La Porte High School Principal Christopher Alber; Parker; and Jane Larson, assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Photos provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
