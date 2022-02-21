La PORTE — Beginning Tuesday, the La Porte Community School Corp. will return to an optional face covering environment in all buildings, facilities and activities.
“The decision to implement an optional face covering policy is in response to the recent change by the Indiana Department of Health, which eliminates the requirement for schools to quarantine close contacts, combined with the low spread data that we have documented over the past two school years,” said LPCSC Supt. Mark Francesconi in a letter to parents on Monday.
Previously, only corporations with face covering requirements avoided quarantining staff and students who were identified as close contacts.
“Keeping students in school was a pivotal reason we moved away from our initial optional face covering policy,” Francesconi said.
Positive cases of COVID-19 will still be required to isolate for five days. The corporation will continue to monitor positive case data and update its daily dashboard in the event it needs to intervene if outbreaks surface.
“It is important to note that students and staff who choose to continue wearing a mask will be supported in their decision,” Francesconi said.
A federal mandate is still in place for all public transportation through March 18, so face coverings are still required on buses
