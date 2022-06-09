MICHIGAN CITY — Administrators, staff, school board members, families and friends cheered on adult graduates from across La Porte County as they gathered in Michigan City to celebrate the achievement of a milestone: a high school diploma.

Forty of the 214 adults who had earned High School Equivalency diplomas during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 school years opted to participate in the ceremony on June 1 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.

