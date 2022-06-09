Forty of the 214 adult graduates from across La Porte County stand during the graduation ceremony June 1 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City. The ceremony was for graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Caroline Hammonds, who teaches English-language learners for the Adult Education program, speaks to graduates about Henry Dempsey, an Eastern Airlines pilot who hung upside down from an open aircraft door thousands of feet above ground while traveling 190 mph.
Photo provided / MCAS
Student speakers at the Adult Education Graduation ceremony included, from left, Gabriel Penate, William James and Chyjanea Crawford.
Photos provided / MCAS
MICHIGAN CITY — Administrators, staff, school board members, families and friends cheered on adult graduates from across La Porte County as they gathered in Michigan City to celebrate the achievement of a milestone: a high school diploma.
Forty of the 214 adults who had earned High School Equivalency diplomas during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 school years opted to participate in the ceremony on June 1 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.
