A graduate flashes a smile as she walks out of the auditorium after receiving her diploma. “We are all very proud of you and the courageous manner in which you continued your pursuit of your education,” Michigan City Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins told the grads.
A La Porte County Adult Education graduate gives a thumbs-up as the 45 grads in attendance exit the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City on May 31 after receiving their diplomas.
Photo provided / La Porte County Adult Education
Student speakers at the Adult Education Graduation, from left, Michelle Skeleton, Jackson White, Kempty McKay and Michael Lehman prepare to enter the auditorium for the ceremony.
Photos provided / La Porte County Adult Education
A graduate receives her diploma from Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees member Deborah Chubb. A total of 78 adults received High School Equivalency diplomas this school year.
Julie Fregien, La Porte County Adult Education director, welcomed graduates, family and friends to the ceremony.
Graduates flash smiles as they pose for photos after the ceremony. Eason-Watkins emphasized to the students that their efforts will open doors to higher education or career success.
A graduate walks across the stage to receive her diploma from MCAS Board member Michael Gresham. Forty of the graduates also received “College and Career Ready” recognition from the state of Indiana.
Eason-Watkins congratulates the four student speakers at the Adult Education Graduation, from left, Skelton, White, McKay and Lehman.
MICHIGAN CITY — With administrators, staff, school board members, families and friends cheering them on, adult graduates from across La Porte County celebrated an important milestone on May 31 – receiving a high school diploma.
At the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City on May 31, 45 of the 78 adults who had earned High School Equivalency diplomas during the 2022-23 school year opted to participate in the graduation ceremony.
