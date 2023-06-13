MICHIGAN CITY — With administrators, staff, school board members, families and friends cheering them on, adult graduates from across La Porte County celebrated an important milestone on May 31 – receiving a high school diploma.

At the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City on May 31, 45 of the 78 adults who had earned High School Equivalency diplomas during the 2022-23 school year opted to participate in the graduation ceremony.

