La PORTE — COVID-19 has not gone away, but a new concern, according to county health officials, is the potential for a bad flu season.
“The bigger concern out of all of this ... is there’s some expectation it’s going to be a really bad flu season,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said at Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the La Porte County Board of Health.
“Australia and the southern hemisphere had a really rough time this year. Our experience with the flu is often predated by their experience.”
According to Deausy’s report, Australia had its worst flu season in five years.
The U.S., which saw lockdowns, social distancing and the use of face masks due to COVID-19, has had minimal flu issues over the last two seasons.
Deausy said the CDC and a number of other boards have recommended getting flu shots by the end of October.
“Even if they are not as effective as we’d like them to be, they’re better than nothing at all. We’re encouraging everybody to get their flu shots,” she said.
The CDC also recommends masking in crowded indoor spaces for those at high risk for flu complications.
The county Health Department has begun its annual flu vaccinations for the season and will do two clinics for county employees.
“The vaccines have had a couple of changes. Two of the strains were updated in this year’s vaccine – one A strain and one B strain,” county Nursing Supervisor Jennifer Smith said.
COVID-19, according to Deausy, is also still an issue.
“(There are) about 400 deaths a day in the United States right now. Omicron has continued to change its ways to cause different symptoms. That’s why the booster continues to be a really important part of our trying to get this under control,” Deausy said.
For the third quarter, the county Health Department reported 870 positive cases and one death in July, 1,147 cases and two deaths in August and 504 cases and six deaths in September.
“It’s still very active in the community,” County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners said.
“You have to take these numbers with a grain of salt because if you’re self-testing at home those aren’t being reported,” she added.
Smith added that according to CDC research, the circulating lineages going around right now are all Omicron subvariants.
These include BA.5, which reflects 84.8 percent of cases, and BA.4.6 at 10.3 percent of cases and increasing since the middle of June. Other Omicron subvariants are BF.7 at 1.7 percent of cases, BA.4 at 1.8 percent and BA.2.75 at 1.3 percent.
“It’s unknown if any of these ones that have pretty low infectivity right now are going to be the next prominent circulating strain,” Smith said. “Hopefully the vaccine is a good match, and it will prevent any of those from coming up being the circulating strain that we have to worry about.”
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being offered at the department’s main office in the La Porte County Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte. Conducted on Wednesdays, it is appointment-based through ourshot.in.gov.
Lahners said the scheduling for this Wednesday was almost completely full and they added in more appointments.
“The COVID clinic is still very popular in La Porte,” she said. “We’re bringing in extra help starting this week. We’re bringing back two of our contract nurses to assist in that clinic.”
The clinic is offering the bi-valent Moderna booster. Those eligible can get the booster two months after their primary series or their last booster dose.
“We’ve decided not to carry Pfizer for inventory purposes, but the surrounding pharmacies are carrying the Pfizer instead of Moderna, and there are people specifically looking for Moderna because that’s what we originally started with,” Lahners said.
The county’s COVID-19 testing clinic is expected to conclude Dec. 31.
“The state’s done. They said that before, but I really think this time they’re done with testing and supporting it,” Lahners said, adding that the federal government is no longer providing test kits or funds for testing.
The testing site operates out of the Michigan City office on Mondays and Wednesdays as a drive-thru.
“It kind of goes back and forth. It can have anywhere from two people a day, one person a day, up to 25 people a day being tested,” Lahners said.
Those needing to locate a COVID-19 testing site should contact their doctor or visit www.coronavirus.in.gov to find and schedule a test.
Regarding other viruses, new cases of monkeypox have been trending down slightly. Deausy said there were more than 25,000 cases in the U.S. and one death.
“There was only one death from monkeypox, and it was an individual who was extremely immune compromised,” she said.
“Almost everyone has been managed as an outpatient. There is a vaccine that can be given ... there’s very specific guidelines set out by the CDC.”
According to Smith’s report, there have been 228 monkeypox cases reported in Indiana and 24 cases in District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper and Newton counties.
Vaccinations, she said, are done by district and by county if there are five or more cases. Counties with five or more cases included Lake, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Tippecanoe, Delaware, Hamilton and Marion.
Last week the CDC also issued an alert regarding an outbreak of Ebola in central Uganda.
“The CDC has put out an alert. Everybody coming out of Uganda is being filtered through five airports – one of those airports being O’Hare. We’re not that far. Only 140 people enter the U.S. from Uganda so it’s not a large number,” Lahners said.
