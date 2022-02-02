La PORTE — As the snow kept falling into the evening hours on Wednesday, La Porte County came to a virtual standstill.
The weather was so bad across northern Indiana that the National Weather Service postponed its weekly NOAA Weather Radio test until Friday, and even the tax man, the Indiana Department of Revenue, closed its Merrillville office.
All La Porte County Schools switched to virtual classes, while Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University Northwest closed their area campuses and went to remote learning.
With the forecast calling for more snow, most schools will be closed again Thursday. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan City, La Porte, New Prairie, Marquette Catholic, South Central, Westville and Tri-Township schools, along with PNW, had announced remote learning for Thursday.
All La Porte County government buildings were closed and court calls canceled, though the La Porte County Board of Commissioners meeting went on as scheduled via Zoom. The county has also announced its buildings will be closed on Thursday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a State of Emergency had not been declared for the county.
“We are in conversation with the Sheriff’s Department and EMA about whether we will declare a state of emergency. That has not been done. If that happens, everybody will be notified via RAVE,” Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said.
He asked those who do not need to travel to stay home.
“If you don’t have to be on the roads, stay off the road. You put yourself and your fellow Americans in peril, you’re causing more work for the Sheriff’s Department and also for our Highway Department,” Mrozinski said.
Mrozinski also thanked county workers for their efforts during the storm.
“I wanted to mention that our Sheriff’s Department, that includes the garage, our EMS are doing an amazing job out there putting their life on the line – literally,” Mrozinski said.
“Our Highway Department, hats off to them for always coming in at 3 a.m., working 12-hour shifts. I can’t say enough good about that whole department. And our Maintenance Department coming in this morning to clean off the sidewalk, clean out the parking lots, making it easier for our sheriff to do their job,” he added.
Many banks and businesses across the county closed early, if they opened at all, and there were no Meals on Wheels deliveries.
La Porte County Facilities director Larry Levendowski said the snow was coming down so hard that it was difficult to keep up with.
“This morning’s snow hit us pretty good. We’ve got everybody in the department, they’re working hard outside and they’re making good progress. We’ve got walks cleared. We’ve got parking areas cleared out for the sheriff as best we can. Just be very careful walking through because it is building up fast,” Levendowski said.
“With the winds coming in now it’s making it even harder. Just give us the patience and time for tonight and tomorrow,” he added.
The Solid Waste District of La Porte County announced that Republic Services canceled curbside recycling pickup for Wednesday and Thursday, and closed its offices and compost site. The curbside routes will not be picked up until their next scheduled recycling days, Feb. 16 and 17.
In preparation for the storm, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry met with key departments to make an emergency plan on Tuesday. Parry and Street Supt. Shong Smith called for Phase One of the city’s snow removal condition to go into effect Wednesday evening.
Phase One means no parking on designated Snow Routes, with snow removal efforts focusing on these routes and major thoroughfares in the city. Phase Two, which would be called next, is for secondary roads, alleys and cul-de-sacs.
Michigan City Transit service was suspended; City Hall and the Senior Center were closed; the MCPD Records Department was shut down; and the Department of Water Works closed early.
Parry announced Wednesday afternoon that MC Transit will not be running Thursday, and City Hall will again be closed, though city staff will be working remotely and can be contacted by email.
The Michigan City Sanitary District announced no garbage will be collected on Thursday. Because Waste Management closed its Kingsbury transfer station due to the storm, the Sanitary District was unable to empty trucks Wednesday. Customers whose garbage is usually collected on Thursday and Friday are requested to put garbage out one day later, as Thursday garbage will be collected Friday and Friday garbage on Saturday.
The city of La Porte issued a snow emergency that took effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will last through 6 p.m. Friday. During that period, beginning at 6 p.m. daily, on even-numbered days of the month, parking is permitted on city streets only on the side with even-numbered addresses. On odd-numbered days, parking is permitted on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses.
There is no parking on snow routes, and any vehicle parked in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Mayor Tom Dermody also announced that all city offices will be closed on Thursday and TransPorte will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for essential trips only, such as work, doctor appointments of pharmacy trips.
He said there will “most likely be no trash pick-up for the remainder of this week,” and residents should plan on normal pick-up next week.
INDOT issued a local travel watch, meaning conditions are threatening to the safety of the public for almost all of northern Indiana. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations, the agency said.
Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties were placed under local travel warnings, meaning travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only at the county’s discretion.
Indiana State Police were kept busy with accidents and slide-offs across Northwest Indiana, and along I-94 in La Porte County, a trooper escaped injury early Wednesday when an allegedly impaired driver rammed into his squad car while the officer was investigating a crash.
The collision came as officials urged motorists to stay off the roadways and exercise caution. The driver rear-ended the fully marked state police vehicle, while all its emergency lights were activated, state police said. The driver was taken to the La Porte County Jail
The heavy snow was creating hazardous travel conditions, particularly on highway ramps, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. He urged residents not to travel if they don’t have to.
“We’re receiving a lot of snow over here in Northwest Indiana and it’s the wet, slushy snow that causes treacherous driving conditions to say the least,” he said.
No large-scale power outages were reported Wednesday, but airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights nationwide, including more than three-quarters taken off the board in St. Louis. Airports in Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit also canceled more flights than usual, and more than 130 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport.
NIPSCO said any customer experiencing a power outage can report it in four ways:
On the NIPSCO app
Text “Out” to 444111
Online at NIPSCO.com/out
Call 800-4-NIPSCO
The Michigan City Fire Department is asking residents to help them out by clearing any hydrants in their area. A 3-foot area around a hydrant should be cleared to allowed firefighters to work, and a path from the hydrant to the street should be cleared.
Gov. Eric Holcomb urged Hoosiers to use caution as the state braced for a foot or more of snow and significant ice to parts of the state.
The governor said a multiagency response was being mounted to respond to the storm and its aftermath, which he said will likely last three to four days.
Holcomb implored Hoosiers to avoid travel if possible and to “use common sense” if they venture out on the roads. He urged residents not to “over do it” when it comes to shoveling, and to check on neighbors, especially if power outages occur.
“We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe,” Holcomb said.
Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner Joe McGuinness noted that road crews were not able to pretreat roads as much as they would like due to rain that fell just before the snow and ice arrived.
Officials said 54 Indiana National Guard teams will be out to rescue stranded motorists, but Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called on Hoosiers “to stay off the roads.”
For road conditions, motorists can check:
INDOT’s TrafficWise website gives Hoosiers information about traffic conditions, road closures and travel times on roadways throughout the state at pws.trafficwise.org/pws/ or by calling 800-261-7623
INDOT’s CARS 511 program contains information about road conditions, closures, and width and weight restrictions. It highlights hazardous or difficult road conditions, closures, restrictions and other information
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s County Travel Status map is a color-coded map that focuses on conditions in counties, not specific roadways
Up to 18 inches of snow was forecast to fall by late Thursday or early Friday over much of northern Indiana, with several inches predicted for central Indiana, and moderate to heavy ice accumulations forecast over southern Indiana.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported unofficial totals of 13 inches near Gary, 11 inches in Michigan City and Trail Creek, 10 inches near Westville and Valparaiso, and over 7 inches near New Carlisle and Fish Lake.
Snow was expected to remain intense until about 9 p.m. Wednesday, then let up until 3 a.m. Thursday. That’s when a second round of snow was expected to begin and last through Thursday afternoon, though not as intense. A third round of lake-effect snow is expected late Thursday through Friday morning.
Visibility is expected to be severely limited with wind gusts up to 35 mph on Thursday. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Northwest Indiana until 6 p.m. Thursday.
One bright spot, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, is that with all of the snow, northern Indiana should see enough for public snowmobiling trails to open.
Generally, the privately-owned trails open after they check for at least 4 inches of snow on the entire trail and safe conditions. Find out if trails have opened at on.IN.gov/snowmobiling.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
