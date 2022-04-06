Christopher Bunch of Wasatch Academy, Utah, clings to the hoop after slam dunking a ball during the opening game of the U.S. Marines NIBC La Porte Invitational on Jan. 6 at a packed Civic Auditorium. Visit Michigan City La Porte was honored at Monday’s La Porte City Council meeting for its work during the tournament.
Visit Michigan City La Porte staff, including CVB executive director Jack Arnett, Gail Johnson, Amy Riehle and Katie Dermody, were honored by La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody and the City Council on Monday for their work during the NIBC tournament.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La PORTE — A county organization was honored for its work during a national high school hoops tournament held in La Porte this past winter.
The La Porte City Council, during its meeting Monday, recognized the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Michigan City La Porte, for its efforts during the U.S. Marines National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Series Invitational tournament held at the La Porte Civic Auditorium in January.
