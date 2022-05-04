La PORTE — Two Republicans advanced in their quest for La Porte County Council seats after winning Tuesday’s primary.
Winning the GOP race for Council District 1 was Justin Kiel with 1,238 votes (58.98 percent), easily beating Adam Koronka, who had 861 votes (41.02 percent).
Taking the primary for County Council District 4 was incumbent Mike Rosenbaum with 1,046 votes (51.78 percent) beating out Ron Schafer, who had 974 votes (48.22 percent).
Kiel will face Democrat Mike Kellems in the Nov. 8 general election. Kellems was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
“There’s still another election to win, so I’ve got to win in the general,” said Kiel, noting that there is more work to do.
Kiel has served on LaCrosse’s Town Council for more than seven years. “It gives you a unique perspective on local government. With town government you really have a wide variety of things you’re interacting with on a daily basis. You understand budgets, you have to work with constituents, you’re solving problems all the time,” he said.
Koronka is a member of both the county’s Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. He previously sought an at-large County Council seat two years ago.
“The campaign has been really interesting this time. I had a little bit more momentum and a little bit more planning this time around,” he said.
Rosenbaum said before results came in Tuesday evening that he was “hopeful.”
“If the constituents really know the difference between the two of us, they’ll vote for progress and they’ll select me and I truly believe that,” Rosenbaum said.
Schafer said he thought his campaign went well but made note of low voter turnout. Voter turnout in La Porte County’s primary was only 16.32 percent.
“It was a lot of busy work. People were very receptive. I was a little bit disappointed today because not a whole lot of people showed up,” Schafer said.
Rosenbaum will face Democrat Lynne Spevak in the Nov. 8 general election. Spevak was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
