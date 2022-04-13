La PORTE — In the first quarter of 2022, La Porte County saw an all-time high in COVID-19 cases, followed by a sharp drop in numbers, according to county health officials.
“One of these times I’m going to start without talking about COVID, but unfortunately that’s still one of the most major things that’s important to everyone,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said at Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the La Porte County Board of Health.
Deausy told the board the numbers are starting to go up again in some places.
“Particularly in the UK and in areas like that. Illinois is much more significantly affected than we are at this time.”
Deausy also noted that many people are not reporting if they have a positive test result.
“They’re doing it a home, so we don’t really have a good feel. The number of positives probably are way more than what is being put out by anybody,” she said.
In January, the county saw 4,850 positive cases and 43 deaths. In February there was a dramatic decrease in numbers, with 546 positives and 24 deaths.
“The first quarter was interesting to say the least. Our COVID numbers for January were basically an all-time high throughout the pandemic,” county Health Administrator Amanda Lahners said.
March’s numbers dropped to 133 positive cases and 14 deaths.
“This month (April) we’re even further down. We’re in the low single digits and even zeros,” she said.
Lahners noted that there has been one death so far in April. She added that COVID vaccinated are still very important.
“People are still dying from a vaccine-preventable disease. We still have some work there, trying to get more people vaccinated,” she said.
In February, the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic moved to 911 Lincoln Way in La Porte, the former Heritage Place. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Northwest Health is looking to clear out the old hospital. We were one of the last ones there occupying the space. They are trying to get ready to demolish the old hospital. They were able to provide space for us across the street,” Lahners said.
It was a very short move.
“It’s working out very nicely for us. A lot of good space there. Hopefully that’s our last move until we are done at the end of June,” Lahners said.
After June, vaccines will be administered at the Health Department office.
The county’s test site is still open at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lahners said there has been a dramatic decrease in the demand for vaccinations and testing.
“The end of June is when the state will no longer support either clinic. They have started their demobilization plan at the state level for the COVID emergency, starting with closing the extra tests sites across the state,” Lahners said.
The state also changed its procedures for tracking and reporting COVID cases.
“There is no longer any blue, yellow, orange, red status for the counties. There’s no longer a positivity rate they’re reporting,” Lahners said.
Everything that is being reported now links back to the CDC.
La Porte County’s daily COVID information can be found on the CDC COVID Data Tracker at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
One of the newest developments, according to Deausy, is the second booster and who should get it.
“They have made recommendations but they’re pretty soft recommendations,” she said.
The FDA, Lahners said, approved a second booster for those 50 and older, and for children who are immunocompromised or have had a solid organ transplant.
“We have seen a small uptick in the number of vaccinations ... but not enough to increase those [clinic] hours,” she said.
Deausy said several COVID “gurus” are suggesting that older adults eligible for the booster, if they are healthy, may want to wait until the fall and get it with the flu shot.
“Now that could change in a minute if all of a sudden the numbers just go skyrocketing, which nobody is really expecting, apparently,” she said.
But there are concerns that a surge will occur in the fall.
“That may be the time to get your booster. It really depends on who you talk to. You can run out and get it now if you fit in the categories that are being done,” Deausy said.
