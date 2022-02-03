MICHIGAN CITY — Forecasters were right on the mark about the heavy snow that would fall across La Porte County on Wednesday, but fortunately, Thursday’s second round of snow stayed to the south and east, giving the area a chance to dig out.
In Michigan City, crews “have been working tirelessly since the snowfall,” Street Supt. Shong Smith said. “The city ordinance 94-253 requires the city to remove snow and ice from these [snow routes] first.
“This snow event had lake effect snow – at times the city was receiving 3 inches per hour, covering up all the work drivers completed, which required them to respond back to the snow routes ... This is done because the roads listed are heavily traveled roads in town and that is where most accidents happens first.
“All the crews will be in neighborhoods [Thursday] for phase two of snow removal.”
No small task as more than 10 inches of snow fell across most of the area from late Tuesday through late Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, unofficial snow totals across Northwest Indiana included a high of 13.5 inches in South Haven, and 12 inches in Long Beach, Rolling Prairie, New Carlisle, Cedar Lake and Gary.
Dyer got 11.2 inches, Michigan City and Trail Creek 11 inches; La Porte 10.6 inches; Westville and Culver 10 inches; Knox 9.3 inches and Fish Lake 7.3 inches.
Farther to the east, South Bend set single-day records for both rain and snow on Wednesday. The city received .74 inches of rain, breaking the record of .70 inches set in 1908; and when it turned to snow, the city received 11.2 inches, breaking the record of 8 inches set in 1908.
Fort Wayne also set new records, with .78 inches of rain topping the mark of .42 inches set in 1973; and the 4.4 inches of snow that broke a record of 3.3 inches set in 1934.
That kept area schools and colleges in remote learning mode on Thursday; kept many government offices closed; and businesses opening late.
“Our crews from the Street Department, Central Maintenance, Sanitation, Refuse, Park, Water, Fire and Police departments have been working tirelessly since the onset of the forecasted snow event,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said in a statement from City Hall.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as City Ordinance requires removing snow and ice from major arteries and snow routes first.”
The city “experienced rapid snowfall with continual drifting making it difficult for our crews to keep up,” Parry said. “Today [Thursday] we begin with all of our crews in neighborhoods completing secondary streets, bus stops, and cul-de-sacs as phase two of the snow removal continues.”
Michigan City Our Transit will resume full service Friday at 6:30 a.m., Parry said, and beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, a “snow removal condition” will go into effect.
That means no vehicles can park on a street identified by a street sign as a “snow route.” On other streets, on even-numbered days, parking is banned on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses from 6 a.m. to midnight. On odd-numbered days of the week, parking is banned on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses from 6 a.m. to midnight.
“Michigan City Police will be notifying residents to move vehicles as we work in neighborhoods to clear roadways of snow from curb to curb,” Parry said.
“There are numerous city lots that can be utilized for off-street parking, and it is recommended that you move your vehicle from a city lot once the snow has ended.”
City Council member Don Przybylinski thanked city crews for their hard work.
“All city employees involved with the snow removal have done an excellent job thus far. In fact, I have spoken to the plow driver in the Gardena Street District already this morning and thanked him for the great job the Street Department is doing,” he said.
“We all know that the storm hit a little more than 24 hours ago and to have the city cleaned within 24 hours is virtually impossible. To all city plow crews and supervisors, we will succeed through this cleanup. ... Do your job safely and stay healthy.”
In La Porte, a snow emergency status remains in effect. City offices remained closed Thursday, as did Gravity Diagnostic’s COVID-19 testing site at the Civic Auditorium.
TransPorte buses were out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. but only for essential travel, such as going to work, doctor appointments and pharmacy visits.
“Due to weather conditions, there will likely be no trash pickup by third-party vendor RTS for the remainder of this week,” a statement from City Hall said. “Residents should plan for their regular pickup day next week.”
With the snow emergency order in effect, parking switched to odd-numbered sides of the streets at 6 p.m., and parking along snow routes is still prohibited.
While state, county and local plows had the major roads open on Thursday, many county roads, especially in the south county area, remained virtually impassable early in the day.
“North winds, specifically south of U.S. 6, have increased over the past couple hours,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday morning.
“As a result, drifting and blowing snow on east/west roadways is becoming problematic. Within an hour, several deputies have assisted nearly a dozen motorists along CR-800S, CR-9S and CR-1000S in the area of CR-900W, who became stuck along the impassable roadways.”
Indiana State Police Lowell Post Sgt. Glen Fifield echoed that concern.
“The drive in to the post this morning was an adventure. Secondary roads are snow covered and in some cases impassable! Several county roads have not seen a plow, including subdivisions,” he said Thursday morning.
“You may not make it out of your driveway and you may get stuck on a side road. You may want to delay your travel until plows get a chance to clear all the roads.
“Interstate highways have been cleared, but snow remains on the shoulders and ramps so decreasing speeds is highly recommended. Roads may look wet but that could also be ice.”
On Wednesday, Lowell Post troopers responded to 84 crashes (12 injury, 72 property); 41 slide-offs; 115 motorist assists; 1 impaired driver arrest in which a trooper’s vehicle was struck; and dispatchers answered thousands of calls, Fifield said.
Across the state, about 240 Indiana National Guardsmen responded to the governor’s call to assist state and local civil authorities to prevent loss of life due to severe winter weather conditions.
With Indiana Department of Homeland Security guidance, citizen-soldiers manned command and control nodes in the northern, central and southern parts of the state, and formed highway assistance teams to help stranded motorists.
A total of 60 highway teams assisted along Hoosier highways with 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central and 14 in the south, with an additional six ready to move to areas of extreme weather impacts, according to a statement from the Indiana National Guard.
The Hoosier Guardsmen were based in armories throughout the state, including Gary and South Bend.
The National Weather Service said any remaining snow would taper off Thursday night as a cold front pushed through.
Lows will drop into the single digits with wind chills below zero, Friday highs will reach only the upper teens to around 20 degrees with some sun and clouds.
Light snow will be possible, mainly near Lake Michigan, Friday night into Saturday with light accumulations possible. Wind chills will remain below zero on Friday and Friday night.
