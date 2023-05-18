Today's e-Edition
- New baseball franchise coming to La Porte as Northern League looks to expand
- La Porte High School robotics honored for reaching world championships in rookie season
- Michigan City Police: Young child found wandering alone on U.S. 20
- Rehabilitation work on 'deteriorating' La Porte County Courthouse put on hold
- 14-year-old Chesterton Middle School student fatally struck by train
- One man killed, second wounded in exchange of gunfire in Michigan City
- JIM PETERS: James 'retirement' means even more uncertainty for La Porte football
- La Porte High School students arrested for 'allegation of school threats'
- Area motorcycle clubs wash bikes, help charities, support each other in Michigan City
- Barker Middle School celebrates five-year renewal of STEM certification
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
