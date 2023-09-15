MICHIGAN CITY — As the La Porte County Family YMCA continues to grow, so does its need for usable space and more efficient facility features, so the organization wants to study the feasibility of a new location in Michigan City.

The newly resurrected Elston Advisory Board has started exploring what options are available to accommodate the growing YMCA branch in the former school building, where current membership has exceeded 2,000, according to Jenilee Haynes Peterson, YMCA director of grants and development operations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.