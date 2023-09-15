Students stretch prior to the day’s activities during the La Porte County Family YMCA Summer Camp at the Elston Branch in Michigan City. Membership at the branch has more than doubled since its opening in 2014.
The new Healthy Eating classes are a popular feature at the Elston Branch. Programming and membership has grown to the point the YMCA is launching a campaign to fund a study of a new location in Michigan City.
Students jam the pool during the annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, one of the most popular events at the Elston Branch. “It’s important to explore the possibility of a new facility. Our community, especially our senior and juvenile population, needs a healthy outlet that is accessible to all,” Elston Advisory Board member Mike Walker said
Parents and children took part in a number of activities at the Healthy Kids Day event at the Elston Branch. “If Michigan City is going to be a thriving, growing community, we need to cultivate a YMCA that will serve the community for generations,” Walker said.
Photos provided / La Porte County Family YMCA
Photos provided / La Porte County Family YMCA
A young tiger eyes the goodies during the annual Trunk or Treat event at the Elston Branch. It’s another of the popular activities held just prior to Halloween.
File photo
MICHIGAN CITY — As the La Porte County Family YMCA continues to grow, so does its need for usable space and more efficient facility features, so the organization wants to study the feasibility of a new location in Michigan City.
The newly resurrected Elston Advisory Board has started exploring what options are available to accommodate the growing YMCA branch in the former school building, where current membership has exceeded 2,000, according to Jenilee Haynes Peterson, YMCA director of grants and development operations
