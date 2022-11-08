These are unofficial final results from the Nov. 8 General Election for contested races in La Porte County.

U.S. Senator

(D) Thomas McDermott, Jr 13920

(R) Todd Young 17,279

(L) James M. Sceniak 763

Secretary of State

(D) Destiny Wells 13833

(R) Diego Morales 16486

(L) Jeffrey Maurer 1405

Auditor of State

(D) Zenai Brooks 12943

(R) Tera K. Klutz 17473

(L) John Andrew Schick 1293

Treasurer of State

(D) Jessica McClellan 13965

(R) Daniel Elliott 17667

U.S. Rep. District 1

(D) Frank Mrvan 10726

(R) Jennifer-Ruth Green 11168

U.S. Rep. District 2

(D) Paul D. Steury 3220

(R) Rudolph (Rudy) Yakym III 6279

(L) William E. Henry 378

State Senate District 04

(D) Rodney Pol, Jr 6527

(R) Jeff Larson 5189

State Rep. District 07

(D) Ross Deal 197

(R) Jake Teshka 427

State Rep. District 09

(D) Patricia (Pat) Boy 7676

(R) Dion Bergeron 5513

La Porte County Prosecutor

(D) John Lake 15425

(R) Sean Fagan 16350

La Porte County Sheriff

(D) Andrew S. Hynek 14759

(R) Ron Heeg 17330

La Porte County Assessor

(D) Mike Schultz 16733

(R) John Matwyshyn 15121

La Porte County Commissioner District 1

(D) Sheila Brillson Matias 13929

(R) Connie Gramarossa 17867

La Porte County Council District 1

(D) Mike Kellems 3122

(R) Justin Kiel 4287

La Porte County Council District 2

(D) Randy Novak 5183

(R) Aaron M. Kirk 4197

La Porte County Council District 3

(D) Mark Yagelski 3647

(R) Deb Vance 2843

La Porte County Council District 4

(D) Lynne Spevak 3450

(R) Mike Rosenbaum 5355

Cass Township Board (3)

(D) James Irwin, Sr. 264

(R) Rodney E. Peters 365

(R) Tricia Rosenbaum 407

(R) Jacqueline (Treece) Tharp 382

Center Township Board (3)

(D) Scott (Scotty) Ford 2713

(D) Tim Gust 2390

(R) Amy Burris 3580

(R) Duane Miller 3016

(R) Bob Wellinski 4331

Coolspring Township Trustee

(D) Lois A. Sosinski 2433

(R) Diane Espar-Haddad 2016

Coolspring Township Board (3)

(D) Gail Cains 1684

(D) April L. Daly 1525

(D) Monica Prosser 1665

(R) Ken Havilin 1669

(R) Craig Hinchman 1474

(R) Clifford (Cliff) Wozniak 1919

Galena Township Board (3)

(D) Thomas P. Conway 332

(D) Kim Sauers 439

(D) Mary Jane Thomas 329

(R) Richard Gramarossa 365

(R) Claudia Winter 362

Hudson Township Board (3)

(D) Kathryn Michelle Aurenz 209

(R) Austin J. Kosinski 356

(R) Roger Teska 387

(R) David Paul (Racket) Wilson 317

Lincoln Township Trustee

(D) Dennis A. Christensen 200

(R) Nancy L. Morgan 419

Lincoln Township Board (3)

(D) Mark A. Emerick 214

(D) Leo Spence 232

(D) Yolanda Spence 203

(R) Brent Friend 287

(R) Steve Holifield 306

(I) Ashley Kosowski 230

Michigan Township Trustee

(D) Rodney Washington 3738

(R) Dan Granquist 2935

Michigan Township Board (3)

(D) Melody E. Farmer 3180

(D) George J. Kazmierczak 2871

(D) Susan H. Webster 2874

(R) Billy (B63) Greene 2324

(R) Robert Lonie 1871

(R) David Loscuito 1833

(L) Rodney McCormick, Sr 1014

New Durham Township Trustee

(D) Phillip J. Hannon 693

(R) Kelli Tanger 884

New Durham Township Board (3)

(D) Michael Coulter 678

(R) Brian Burns 711

(R) Tom Fath 818

(R) Jim Ingram 852

Noble Township Board (3)

(D) Jeff Lantz 169

(D) Steven Mixis 140

(D) Buck Sarver 173

(R) Brad Hardin 349

(R) James Lindborg 342

(R) Glenn A. Schlundt 365

Pleasant Township Board (3)

(D) Edward Burek 522

(D) Bette Conroy 385

(R) Susan M. McLain 617

(R) Brett James Parks 555

(R) Robert Ulrich II 559

Springfield Township Board (3)

(D) Jerry P. Cooley 448

(D) Matthew Sikorski 411

(R) Richard Lidke 454

(R) Ilene Moon-Zona 477

(R) Phillip Sherlock 450

Union Township Trustee

(D) Sherian J. (Sherry) Morris 225

(R) Kristin Watkins 332

Union Township Board (3)

(D) Carolyn D. Beaty 184

(D) Dorothea (Dot) Decker 165

(D) Bettye Evans 172

(R) Coral L. Laun 239

(R) Cassie Lipscomb 283

(R) Rudy Netzer 259

Wills Township Trustee

(D) M. Joan Cuson 340

(R) Bobbi Maesch 510

Wills Township Board (3)

(D) Deanna Cody 244

(D) David Conley 227

(D) Stanley J. Hynek 218

(R) Barry Halter 419

(R) John Houseknecht 420

(R) Jordan Smith 410

John Glenn School Board Liberty (1)

Christine L. Carson 38

George Elia 24

John Glenn School Board Lincoln (1)

Rick A. Coffman 18

Monica R. Kulp 25

Korey Pulluaim 6

Carissa M. Smith 15

John Glenn School Board Polk (1)

Tyler J. Duff 17

Megan Lea Lawler 19

Todd McGaughey 33

La Porte Comm. School Board At Large (4)

Jennifer Farlie 4781

Edward L. Gilliland 4458

Justin F. Holmquest 5430

Amy C. Jackson 6221

Crystal Pinkerton 3570

Larry D. Pinkerton 3160

Ryan G. Seaburg 6290

Michigan City Area School Board Civil City (3)

Thomas R. Dombkowski 7070

Michael J. Ducey 4424

Michael J. Gresham 6675

Jenilee D. Haynes Peterson 5777

South Central School Board Clinton (1)

Brian Lautenbach 664

Eric M. Porch 395

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.