These are unofficial final results from the Nov. 8 General Election for contested races in La Porte County.
U.S. Senator
(D) Thomas McDermott, Jr 13920
(R) Todd Young 17,279
(L) James M. Sceniak 763
Secretary of State
(D) Destiny Wells 13833
(R) Diego Morales 16486
(L) Jeffrey Maurer 1405
Auditor of State
(D) Zenai Brooks 12943
(R) Tera K. Klutz 17473
(L) John Andrew Schick 1293
Treasurer of State
(D) Jessica McClellan 13965
(R) Daniel Elliott 17667
U.S. Rep. District 1
(D) Frank Mrvan 10726
(R) Jennifer-Ruth Green 11168
U.S. Rep. District 2
(D) Paul D. Steury 3220
(R) Rudolph (Rudy) Yakym III 6279
(L) William E. Henry 378
State Senate District 04
(D) Rodney Pol, Jr 6527
(R) Jeff Larson 5189
State Rep. District 07
(D) Ross Deal 197
(R) Jake Teshka 427
State Rep. District 09
(D) Patricia (Pat) Boy 7676
(R) Dion Bergeron 5513
La Porte County Prosecutor
(D) John Lake 15425
(R) Sean Fagan 16350
La Porte County Sheriff
(D) Andrew S. Hynek 14759
(R) Ron Heeg 17330
La Porte County Assessor
(D) Mike Schultz 16733
(R) John Matwyshyn 15121
La Porte County Commissioner District 1
(D) Sheila Brillson Matias 13929
(R) Connie Gramarossa 17867
La Porte County Council District 1
(D) Mike Kellems 3122
(R) Justin Kiel 4287
La Porte County Council District 2
(D) Randy Novak 5183
(R) Aaron M. Kirk 4197
La Porte County Council District 3
(D) Mark Yagelski 3647
(R) Deb Vance 2843
La Porte County Council District 4
(D) Lynne Spevak 3450
(R) Mike Rosenbaum 5355
Cass Township Board (3)
(D) James Irwin, Sr. 264
(R) Rodney E. Peters 365
(R) Tricia Rosenbaum 407
(R) Jacqueline (Treece) Tharp 382
Center Township Board (3)
(D) Scott (Scotty) Ford 2713
(D) Tim Gust 2390
(R) Amy Burris 3580
(R) Duane Miller 3016
(R) Bob Wellinski 4331
Coolspring Township Trustee
(D) Lois A. Sosinski 2433
(R) Diane Espar-Haddad 2016
Coolspring Township Board (3)
(D) Gail Cains 1684
(D) April L. Daly 1525
(D) Monica Prosser 1665
(R) Ken Havilin 1669
(R) Craig Hinchman 1474
(R) Clifford (Cliff) Wozniak 1919
Galena Township Board (3)
(D) Thomas P. Conway 332
(D) Kim Sauers 439
(D) Mary Jane Thomas 329
(R) Richard Gramarossa 365
(R) Claudia Winter 362
Hudson Township Board (3)
(D) Kathryn Michelle Aurenz 209
(R) Austin J. Kosinski 356
(R) Roger Teska 387
(R) David Paul (Racket) Wilson 317
Lincoln Township Trustee
(D) Dennis A. Christensen 200
(R) Nancy L. Morgan 419
Lincoln Township Board (3)
(D) Mark A. Emerick 214
(D) Leo Spence 232
(D) Yolanda Spence 203
(R) Brent Friend 287
(R) Steve Holifield 306
(I) Ashley Kosowski 230
Michigan Township Trustee
(D) Rodney Washington 3738
(R) Dan Granquist 2935
Michigan Township Board (3)
(D) Melody E. Farmer 3180
(D) George J. Kazmierczak 2871
(D) Susan H. Webster 2874
(R) Billy (B63) Greene 2324
(R) Robert Lonie 1871
(R) David Loscuito 1833
(L) Rodney McCormick, Sr 1014
New Durham Township Trustee
(D) Phillip J. Hannon 693
(R) Kelli Tanger 884
New Durham Township Board (3)
(D) Michael Coulter 678
(R) Brian Burns 711
(R) Tom Fath 818
(R) Jim Ingram 852
Noble Township Board (3)
(D) Jeff Lantz 169
(D) Steven Mixis 140
(D) Buck Sarver 173
(R) Brad Hardin 349
(R) James Lindborg 342
(R) Glenn A. Schlundt 365
Pleasant Township Board (3)
(D) Edward Burek 522
(D) Bette Conroy 385
(R) Susan M. McLain 617
(R) Brett James Parks 555
(R) Robert Ulrich II 559
Springfield Township Board (3)
(D) Jerry P. Cooley 448
(D) Matthew Sikorski 411
(R) Richard Lidke 454
(R) Ilene Moon-Zona 477
(R) Phillip Sherlock 450
Union Township Trustee
(D) Sherian J. (Sherry) Morris 225
(R) Kristin Watkins 332
Union Township Board (3)
(D) Carolyn D. Beaty 184
(D) Dorothea (Dot) Decker 165
(D) Bettye Evans 172
(R) Coral L. Laun 239
(R) Cassie Lipscomb 283
(R) Rudy Netzer 259
Wills Township Trustee
(D) M. Joan Cuson 340
(R) Bobbi Maesch 510
Wills Township Board (3)
(D) Deanna Cody 244
(D) David Conley 227
(D) Stanley J. Hynek 218
(R) Barry Halter 419
(R) John Houseknecht 420
(R) Jordan Smith 410
John Glenn School Board Liberty (1)
Christine L. Carson 38
George Elia 24
John Glenn School Board Lincoln (1)
Rick A. Coffman 18
Monica R. Kulp 25
Korey Pulluaim 6
Carissa M. Smith 15
John Glenn School Board Polk (1)
Tyler J. Duff 17
Megan Lea Lawler 19
Todd McGaughey 33
La Porte Comm. School Board At Large (4)
Jennifer Farlie 4781
Edward L. Gilliland 4458
Justin F. Holmquest 5430
Amy C. Jackson 6221
Crystal Pinkerton 3570
Larry D. Pinkerton 3160
Ryan G. Seaburg 6290
Michigan City Area School Board Civil City (3)
Thomas R. Dombkowski 7070
Michael J. Ducey 4424
Michael J. Gresham 6675
Jenilee D. Haynes Peterson 5777
South Central School Board Clinton (1)
Brian Lautenbach 664
Eric M. Porch 395
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.