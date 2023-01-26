 MICHIGAN CITY — Not only are some technical students in Michigan learning about fire science and related careers, but they're helping their peers be prepared to deal with emergency situations.

More than 100 students in La Porte County Career and Technical Education programs will receive certificates for completing a course in the use of fire extinguishers thanks to lessons provided by Fire Science students at the A.K. Smith Career Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.