La Porte County Career and Technical Education Fire Science student Hailey Whitfield looks on as David Cavinder, an Energy Academy student, learns how to extinguish a fire. Fire Science students shared their knowledge in an effort to make fellow students more knowledgeable in case of emergencies.
Students look on as a fire is successfully extinguished during the demonstration. The presentations were geared toward different trades, such as Culinary and Automotive students, who might encounter different types of fires.
Dallas Ryans, a senior at New Prairie High School and a Fire Science student at the A.K. Smith Career Center, demonstrates to fellow students how to properly use a fire extinguisher.
Photos provided / MCAS
Retired Michigan City Fire Department captain Rob Schaffer, the Fire Science instructor, created the presentation and demonstration on the proper use of fire extinguishers.
Whitfield explains the different types of extinguishers and their uses to an Energy Academy class, before giving her fellow students a chance to test them out.
MICHIGAN CITY — Not only are some technical students in Michigan learning about fire science and related careers, but they're helping their peers be prepared to deal with emergency situations.
More than 100 students in La Porte County Career and Technical Education programs will receive certificates for completing a course in the use of fire extinguishers thanks to lessons provided by Fire Science students at the A.K. Smith Career Center.
