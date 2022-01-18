La PORTE — With COVID-19 cases rising dramatically in the last several weeks, La Porte County officials are taking new steps to avoid large public gatherings.
Officials announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, all county boards, commissions and committees will meet remotely via Zoom until COVID-19 positivity rates reduce and the risk of in-person meetings decreases.
And county judges, in a joint statement, announced they have postponed all jury trials through Feb. 18.
County Commissioner Sheila Matias called it a “public health strategy.”
She said while meetings will go virtual, normal day-to-day building operations will continue.
“There is much less risk in individual interactions between patrons and staff because we have many vaccinated staff,” she said. “PPE is available for staff and plexiglass protection was installed.
“In addition, there is a mask advisory for all county buildings.”
She said the judges will continue to conduct regular court calls in-person or via Zoom, “but have chosen to avoid the large assembly of persons that come with selecting juries and conducting jury trials.”
The county also announced that a County Government Job Fair scheduled for Feb. 2 and 3 has been postponed.
And in a followup announcement, the La Porte County Plan Commission and Zoning Board announced that January meetings would be canceled, and all agenda items would be moved to February meetings. Those meetings will be conducted via Zoom only.
Copies of proposed petitions are on file in the Planning Department in the County Complex and online at laporteco.in.gov/boards-commissions/county-planner/joint-zoning-ordinance/.
The announcement follows a much earlier announcement by Michigan City, where Mayor Duane Parry issued an executive order on Dec. 30 that all municipal meetings be conducted virtually via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook.
And though the city of La Porte has been holding government meetings in person, Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and Wednesday night’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting were moved to a virtual format via Zoom and Facebook Live, City Hall announced Tuesday afternoon.
“The greatest risk of transmission is said to come from larger groups gathered indoors for extended periods of time,” Matias said. “Hence the move to virtual meetings.
“The public’s right to attend, observe and even participate during public comment is preserved and is not impaired by virtual meetings,” which she called a “common business practice at this point.”
The meetings will also be recorded and aired on ALCO as in the past.
As of Tuesday, the county’s all-test positivity rate was at 28.3 percent, down from last week’s seven-day average of 30.47 percent. The county remains in the most-dangerous red level on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk.
Also Tuesday, the La Porte County Department of Health reported 180 new cases in the county, raising the pandemic total to 23,597 infected and 304 dead. State figures show 307 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 12,126 new cases and 77 deaths on Tuesday.
“With a 30.47 percent positivity rate in the past seven days and La Porte County and 81 other counties placed in the red zone by the Indiana Department of Health, it makes good, common sense to take measures such as virtual public meetings to protect our employees and citizens by reducing unnecessary risk,” Matias said.
The increasing case numbers have also led to changes in some county court procedures, along with the postponing of jury trials.
“Once again in this time of COVID-19 induced social distancing, we’ve come to rely on video conference platforms to stay connected,” a statement from La Porte County Circuit Court said on Tuesday.
“COVID-19 has hit home both personally and professionally, and the Circuit Court is asking you to please take advantage of the option to do Zoom for all your clients.”
Judge Thomas Alevizos requested attorneys schedule Zoom meetings whenever possible, adding “You are still welcome to appear in person, attorneys only, for court call if you feel it’s necessary.”
Holding court cases via Zoom remains an option under the governor’s standing emergency order. Alevizos told attorneys to “remind your clients that this is still court and dress appropriately for their court appearances via Zoom.
“Under no circumstances will the court allow any disruptions in the background during a Zoom appearance. If this occurs, the Zoom appearance will be disconnected.”
Last week, all jury trials were halted in Lake County through Jan. 31 because of rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
Lake County had a seven-day positivity rate of 28 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s online dashboard. On Tuesday the rate was up to 29.2 percent.
